Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,291 shares of company stock worth $33,628,106 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

