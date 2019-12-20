Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Kemper reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,425,000 after acquiring an additional 340,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kemper by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,907,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 116.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. Kemper has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

