Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.68 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.68 ($3.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

