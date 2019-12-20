Kevin A. Barr Sells 4,939 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Kevin A. Barr acquired 14 shares of Terex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $351.96.

NYSE:TEX opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

