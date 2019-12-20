Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $396.31 million, a PE ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 1.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

