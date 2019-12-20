Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.39. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

