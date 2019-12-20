L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 26,668 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 26,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm purchased 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 15,804 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,417.18 ($17,317.15).

On Monday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$38,550.00 ($27,340.43).

On Friday, September 27th, Raphael Lamm purchased 28,679 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,681.88 ($31,689.28).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Raphael Lamm purchased 15,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,400.00 ($16,595.74).

On Monday, September 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 33,664 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$51,808.90 ($36,743.90).

ASX LSF opened at A$1.66 ($1.18) on Friday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$1.80 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.49.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

