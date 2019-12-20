Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

