Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $233,612.40 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

