Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50, approximately 290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lanxess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34.

About Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.