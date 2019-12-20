Larry Reaugh Sells 105,000 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 105,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,664,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,118.50.

Larry Reaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Larry Reaugh sold 3,768 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$810.12.

On Friday, December 6th, Larry Reaugh sold 9,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$2,090.00.

AMY stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. American Manganese Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

