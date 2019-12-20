LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,932% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

LTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $11.80 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.