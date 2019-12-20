Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 3,863 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GEF opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Greif by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

