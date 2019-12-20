Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director B. Luke Weil Sells 75,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LAZY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

