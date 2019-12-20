Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Limoneira has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of -157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Limoneira stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

