LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.49. LiveRamp has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LiveRamp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

