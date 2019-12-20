LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

LTC opened at $44.53 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

