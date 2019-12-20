Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 573,973 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 348,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Marimed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

