Mark Lindh Acquires 46,750 Shares of Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Mark Lindh purchased 46,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,577.50 ($70,622.34).

Shares of AMX stock opened at A$1.91 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial mapping company, provides aerial imaging, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 3D modelling, and subscription services based on aerial imagery Web serving. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; Digital Terrain Models and Digital Surface Models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

