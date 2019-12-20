Martin Burstein Sells 22,436 Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $16,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 12th, Martin Burstein sold 6,100 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $5,307.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Martin Burstein sold 1,208 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,534.16.

RMED opened at $0.89 on Friday. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

