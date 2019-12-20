MASTERNET (MASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,025.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a market cap of $4,025.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

