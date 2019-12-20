Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 16,856 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $44,836,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09.

On Monday, October 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 148 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $5,653.60.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.