McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given $86.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 3 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

