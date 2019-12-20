Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

