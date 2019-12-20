Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,484,107 shares in the company, valued at C$149,046.42.

Medgold Resources Company Profile (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

