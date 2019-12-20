MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.15

Shares of MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 60533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a market cap of $21.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.37 million during the quarter.

MediaValet Company Profile (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

