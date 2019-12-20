MESG Market Cap Reaches $546,298.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, MESG has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One MESG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. MESG has a total market capitalization of $546,298.00 and $243,377.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,075,756 tokens. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

