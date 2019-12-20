Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sells $194,290.68 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CASH opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 275.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

