Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Cowen

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 206.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.