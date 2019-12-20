Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) SVP Sells $31,463.94 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MCB opened at $47.87 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 26.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

