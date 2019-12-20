M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&G from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 251 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.80 ($3.59).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 239.60 ($3.15) on Wednesday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27). Also, insider John W. Foley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £212,000 ($278,873.98).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

