Michael G. Macdougall Sells 37,779 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.62 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

