Michael G. Macdougall Sells 50,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,241.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $12.62 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

