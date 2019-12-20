Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 1,545 Average Price Target from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545 ($20.32).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRO shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,077.20 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,076.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,412.54. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

