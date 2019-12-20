Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after buying an additional 86,402 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

