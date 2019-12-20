Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Microvision stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Research analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 117.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

