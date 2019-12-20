Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $436.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.