Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.90

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 2978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $855.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

