Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,661 shares of company stock worth $305,237. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

