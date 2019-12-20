Morgan Stanley Boosts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $287.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.73.

BDX opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $272.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

