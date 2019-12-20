Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG) Trading 100% Higher

Mountain China Resorts Holding Ltd (CVE:MCG) shares were up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

About Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

