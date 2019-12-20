National Securities Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPS. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.58. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 433.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3,812.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 76,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

