Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.97

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 4439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market cap of $698.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 48.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

