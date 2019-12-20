Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price

Headlines about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Tata Motors stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

