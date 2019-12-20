NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Sells $173,061.63 in Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.23 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

