Netrum (NTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $71,014.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market capitalization of $71,014.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018519 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

