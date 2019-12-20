Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neurotrope’s earnings. Neurotrope reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurotrope will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurotrope.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

NTRP stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Neurotrope has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurotrope (NTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.