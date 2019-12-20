Nike (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.87.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

