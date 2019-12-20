Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $115.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.87.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

