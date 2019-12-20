Nomura Increases Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $10.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of SLDB opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,755,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

